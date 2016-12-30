30.6 F
Green Mountain Power says no hack report, its systems secure

COLCHESTER, Vt. –  Vermont electric company Green Mountain Power says it was not the utility that reported a possible Russian hack into its systems and its systems are secure.

A Washington Post story based on anonymous U.S. officials says a code associated with a Russian hacking operation was detected within the system of a Vermont utility but wasn’t actively used to disrupt operations. It says the breach “represents a potentially serious vulnerability.” It says it’s unclear which utility reported the breach but there are only two major utilities in the state: Green Mountain Power and Burlington Electric.

Colchester-based Green Mountain Power said Friday it “did not self-report a security incident.” It says a complete systems check has found “no security concerns.”

The Burlington Electric Department hasn’t responded to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Russia has denied hacking U.S. systems.

