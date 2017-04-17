Greenwood Drug Raid

After a three month long narcotics investigation, the Delaware State Police have arrested more than 40 suspects on Unity Lane in Greenwood. Police carried out eight search warrants over the time, which turned up more than 101 grams of crack cocaine, 531 bags of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, multiple stolen gun and more than $2,300 in suspected drug money. The drug sales on Unity Lane are being called open air style market. Many of the suspects have been taken to James T Vaughn over the last few weeks.