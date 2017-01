A Greenwood man has been arrested after he broke into a home in Milford last week. 25-year-old Tamar Bolden tried to break into the house on the 300 block of Truitt Avenue through the back door. He told the people inside that he had a gun, but was never able to get into the house. Bolden was arrested and charged with trespassing and terrositic threatening, among others, and is being held on $4,500 bond. His initial hearing is scheduled for March 15th.