Greenwood Man Charged with Criminal Impersonation

A Greenwood man has been arrested by Harrington Police after he gave them a false name during a traffic stop in September or 2016. Police say 32 year old Michael Plummer gave them the name and information of another family member. That family member later notified police that Plummer gave them false information. This month, Plummer reported to Probation and Parole for an unrelated charge and was arrested and turned over to Harrington Police who have charged with criminal impersonation and other offenses. He’s free on bond.