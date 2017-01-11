Greenwood Man Critical After Being Hit By Van

The Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Greenwood on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. when 47-year-old Antonio Lambert was trying to cross US 13, outside of the cross walk, and wearing all dark clothes, not carrying a flashlight. He was hit by a van driven by 32-year-old Aaron Marchincin, of Seaford, and was thrown onto the median. Lambert taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Christiana in critical condition. Marchinin was not injured. Alcohol may have been involved for Lambert.