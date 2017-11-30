Greenwood seeking candidates for town elections

Town elections in Greenwood are coming up. There are 3 seats on the town commission up for grabs, each serving a 2-year term. Anyone interested in throwing their hat in the ring is asked to notify the Town Secretary in writing by 5 pm on December 8th. The declaration should be on an official form furnished by the Town of Greenwood and signed by the candidate and witnessed by two residents of town. Also the town is reminding its residents if you haven’t voted in the past 2 elections, to vote in this one you need to re-register with the town by December 8th.