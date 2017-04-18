Gregg Popovich on taking 2-0 lead over Memphis

Gregg Popovich discusses what happened in the third quarter for the San Antonio Spurs and how they bounced back in the fourth to beat Memphis in Game 2.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos Thanks for the memories, Tony Romo Rangers Live: A look at Tony Beasley’s Special Night Banister on Odor: ‘First night out was pretty impressive’ Rangers Live: A look at Yu Darvish’s Night Rangers Live: Odor Showing Improvements on Defense Rangers Live: The bats showed up Opening Night More FOX Sports Southwest Videos