Greinke, Goldschmidt help Diamondbacks beat Reds 6-3 (Jul 07, 2017)

PHOENIX (AP) Zack Greinke threw seven scoreless innings and Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Friday night.

Arizona rebounded from a crushing 5-4 loss in Los Angeles a night earlier when closer Fernando Rodney blew a three-run lead in the ninth. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks, winning all three games by a run.

Greinke (11-4) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. He struck out Jose Peraza to end the seventh after Eugenio Saurez reached on a two-out walk and Scott Schebler singled to put runners at first and third. The right-hander is 9-0 at home, and the Diamondbacks are 33-13 – matching their victory total from last season.

Drawing a loud mixed reaction from the crowd when he entered the game, Rodney got Tucker Barnhart to ground out to second for his 22nd save.

Joey Votto and Schebler homered in the ninth for Cincinnati. Votto hit a two-run shot – his 25th – with no outs off T.J. McFarland, and Schebler connected off Jake Barrett with two outs. Barrett was returning from shoulder problems that knocked him out of spring training.

Goldschmidt homered to right-center off Tim Adleman (5-6) in the fifth to make it 4-0. The Arizona slugger tied Jake Lamb for the team lead in homers and RBIs (67).

Arizona added two runs in the seventh off Blake Wood. David Peralta had an RBI double, stole third and scored when catcher Barnhart’s throw sailed past third and into foul territory.

Brandon Drury and Jeff Mathis had RBIs doubles in the second to give Arizona 2-0 lead. Greinke was hit by a pitch in the inning, then helped himself in the fourth with a two-out RBI single up the middle.

Adleman allowed four runs – three earned – and six hits in five innings.

DODGER BLUES

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo looked at the big picture after the Los Angeles series.

”I want to choose my words carefully because I don’t want to sound like an idiot, but I really felt we played head to head with those guys in a tough environment that was a playoff atmosphere,” Lovullo said. ”Even though we lost the games, which stinks, I think we grew up and are prepared a little more because of what happened the past three days.”

BIG REDS SIGNING

Hunter Greene, the high school right-hander drafted second overall by Cincinnati, agreed to a minor league contract Friday with a $7.23 million signing bonus – the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012. Reached just before the 5 p.m. EDT deadline, the deal topped the $7,005,000 signing bonus Tampa Bay agreed to last week with No. 4 pick Brendan McKay. Greene’s bonus is the highest ever for a high school pitcher. He also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Greene will begin his professional career with Billings, Montana, in the Pioneer League.

WINTER IS(N’T) COMING

It was Game of Thrones Night at Chase Field after Phoenix set a record for the date at 118 degrees. It was 113 outside and 85 inside the closed stadium at the 6:40 p.m. start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Left-hander Brandon Finnegan had surgery Friday after tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in an off-field fall. Finnegan has been on the disabled list since June 28 because of a left teres major strain.

Diamondbacks: Arizona placed right-hander Rubby De La Rosa on the 10-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation, and recalled Barrett from Triple-A Reno. Barrett had a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings for Reno – throwing 10 2/3 scoreless innings since June 8.

UP NEXT

Reds: Luis Castillo (0-1, 4.41) is coming off a loss at Colorado on Monday night.

Diamondbacks: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.30) also last pitched against Colorado, striking out eight in seven innings Sunday in a no-decision in a home victory. There will be three-inning Alumni Game in the afternoon. Luis Gonzalez and 2001 World Series champion teammates Mark Grace and Matt Williams are scheduled to play.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!