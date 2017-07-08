Zack Greinke on pitching seven shutout innings vs. the Reds to improve his home record to 9-0.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos Greinke: If we play our game, we’re going to win a lot of games Goldschmidt hits 20th home run to lift D-backs HIGHLIGHTS: Greinke does it all in D-backs’ win Torey Lovullo: Greinke carried the weight of 25 guys on his shoulders Zack Greinke is ‘The Ghost’ Storytime with Gracie: Nice words for a nasty pitcher More FOX Sports Arizona Videos »