Grichuk homers in return, helps Cardinals top Pirates 8-4 (Jun 25, 2017)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.

Grichuk, who was sent to the minors on May 29 after struggling with consistency, had two hits – including his solo homer in the sixth inning – and scored twice. Molina, who had missed the previous two games after being hit by a foul tip on the knee, had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.

The Cardinals, who had lost three straight, scored four runs in the seventh to break open a tie game. Molina’s RBI single off Juan Nicasio (1-4) made it 5-4 and rookie Paul DeJong’s two-run single gave St. Louis an 8-4 lead.

Trevor Rosenthal (2-3) earned the win in relief for the Cardinals.

