PHOENIX (AP) Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Thursday.

Arizona led 3-2 with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Luke Voit doubled off Ruby De La Rosa (0-1). Matt Carpenter was intentionally walked, and Grichuk sent a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run single off Randall Delgado in the eighth. Grichuk followed with a two-run double and scored on Stephen Piscotty’s single.

Lance Lynn (6-5) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. St. Louis won two of three from the Diamondbacks, who had been trying to win their seventh straight series.

