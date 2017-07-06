Griner posts 30 points, 14 rebounds as Mercury top Mystics

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner scored 30 points for her third 30-plus game of the season and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 88-80 on Wednesday night.

Griner also had 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

“I think we just came out with a different mentality,” Griner said. “I’m tired of teams coming out and jumping on us so we just turned it around.”

Diana Taurasi made her second basket of the game with 5:26 left to extend Phoenix’s lead to 74-67 and she hit a 3-pointer on the Mercury’s next possession for a 10-point advantage. After Washington pulled to 83-78 on Ivory Latta’s 3-point play, Taurasi hit another 3 with 39.4 seconds left to seal it.

Camille Little added 14 points, and Taurasi finished with 12 for Phoenix (8-6).

“I’m getting more and more comfortable and my body is feeling good.” Little said. “Obviously I want to take the weight off of BG (Griner) and D (Taurasi). They do a lot for us so if Steph (Stephanie Talbot) and I can get it going early that spreads the floor and gives us easier looks.”

Little and Griner combined to score 23 of Phoenix’s 44 first-half points as the Mercury built a five-point lead. Little’s steal and fast-break basket gave Phoenix an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, and Griner beat the shot clock on a lob from Leilani Mitchell for a 72-65 lead.

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points, and Latta added 13 for Washington (10-7).