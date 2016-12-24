Grizzlies Grind to a Win Over the Houston Rockets

In one of their worst shooting nights of the season, the Houston Rockets missed too many three’s in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston Rockets 109 Memphis Grizzlies 115

Despite gaining some important victories by defeating Golden State, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City, it is safe to say that the Houston Rockets have fallen back to earth. Following their 10-game winning streak, the Rockets have lost two of their last three games.

Although Houston came in with one of the top offenses in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the continuous challenges for the Rockets. Friday night’s test showed us the Rockets still are a good team, but when they miss 32 3-pointers, it can take them out of a game. But in the fourth quarter, the Rockets made 7 of 16 3-pointers to stay in the hunt.

The Rockets got off to a hot start hitting all shots from around the FedEx Forum. Houston held a commanding 21-15 lead within minutes after the opening tip. However, with James Harden picking up his third foul midway through the first quarter, Houston’s offense went downhill.

Despite shooting 52.1 percent while holding a 31-25 first quarter lead, Houston opened the second missing their first 11 shots. With future Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Zach Randolph taking control of the game, Grizzlies led 54-49 at the half.

Behind Ryan Anderson and the playmaking of James Harden, Houston battled their way back to and made it a competitive game. After the third, they trailed 77-75.

After the Grizzlies opened the fourth with a 10-0 run, it was a point of no return for the Rockets. Despite a game-high 24 points by Mike Conley, it was the Grizzlies bench that ended the game for Houston.

Rockets starting Frontcourt

Montrezl Harrell C, Houston Rockets B It has been a career-year for the second year player out of Louisville. Despite going up against one of the league’s top centers in Paul Gasol, it was another good night for Montrezl Harrell. He had a great night on the offensive end giving the Rockets a solid presence in the paint. As well as defensively with his mediocre play on defense. 16 points, 8 rebounds.

Ryan Anderson PF, Houston Rockets A+ Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with a strong 31-point effort as he made eight 3-point shots. He seemed like he was the only one that came ready to play. By far his best game of the season. 31 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Trevor Ariza SF, Houston Rockets D Trevor Ariza had a mediocre performance in Memphis. Not the player Rockets fans have got accustomed to seeing. He had a quiet night offensively but could have played better defense on Hall of Famer Vince Carter as well. Yea, Carter is a legend, but Ariza could have defended him better than he did tonight. Despite his lack of defense, he did manage to get his hand on a few rebounds. 6 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steals.

Rockets Backcourt

Patrick Beverley SG, Houston Rockets B Patrick Beverley had a pretty good night in Memphis. Unfortunately, it was not enough to help his team. I love his heart and his hustle and it the little things that keep Beverley one of the most appreciated players in Houston. 13 points, 6 rebounds.

James Harden PG, Houston Rockets C+ James Harden has had his share of horrific games against the Grizzlies and Friday night was no different. Not only did Harden have a tough night shooting the ball, but Harden stayed in foul trouble throughout the game. Despite his awful shooting and foul troubles, Harden did have one of his best nights as the Rockets playmaker. 16 points, 17 assists, 7 rebounds.

Best Bench/Opponent

Eric Gordon SG, Houston Rockets C- The Rockets second unit failed to contribute in any way in Memphis. Perhaps their worst performance of the season as a second unit. Eric Gordon was their leading scorer off the bench, shooting 4-16 from behind the arc made it a tough night for the potential Sixth Man of the Year. 17 points.

Mike Conley PG, Memphis Grizzlies A+ He signed the richest contract in NBA history and tonight he proved he is worth every penny. Mike Conley is one of the most underrated players in the league, yet one of the best. The Rockets had no answer for Conley as he put on a scoring display against Houston. 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.

After the loss, the Houston Rockets will look to bounce back Monday night against the Phoenix Suns in Houston.

