Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies start playoffs with a crushing loss to the Spurs 111-82

Memphis Grizzlies fall to the San Antonio Spurs 111-82 in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Grizzlies started off hot in the 1st Quarter with a 13-point lead but things changed in the 2nd half. Marc Gasol would lead the Grizzlies with 32 points. MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard would help takeover the game for the Spurs as he had 32 points. Spurs lead the series 1-0

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos Predators LIVE To Go: Rinne stifling as Preds claim Game 1 in Chicago Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies end regular season with a loss to the Mavericks 100-93 Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies starters get restricted minutes and fall to the Pistons 103-90 Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Mike Conley returns to help Grizzlies clinch 7th seed with a win over the Knicks Grizzlies LIVE To Go: No triple-double, but Memphis falls to Westbrook, Thunder Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer overtime loss to the Spurs 95-89 More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos