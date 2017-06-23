Grizzlies pick Ivan Rabb with 35th pick in deal with Magic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have landed power forward Ivan Rabb of California with the 35th pick in a draft-night trade with the Orlando Magic.

Rabb had been considered a possible lottery pick a year ago before deciding to return to California for his sophomore season. He averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Grizzlies went into Thursday night without a single selection after sending a pick that would have been No. 20 to Cleveland in a 2013 trade that later wound up with Portland.

But the Grizzlies have picked up at least one player in every draft since moving to Tennessee in 2001, and they swapped a future second-round pick to Orlando for the 6-foot-10 Rabb taken with the fifth selection in the second round.

—

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball