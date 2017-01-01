Grizzlies set franchise record for three-pointers in a game

Last game against the Kings, the Grizzlies got much-needed revenge against their former coach. They also drained a franchise-high 17 three-pointers.

The Memphis Grizzlies finally got a victory against former coach Dave Joerger, after a humiliating loss at home a few weeks ago. Revenge is nice, but the storyline of the game was the explosion of three-pointers.

After many years at the bottom of the three-point ranks, the Grizzlies are discovering the power of triples and reaping the benefits.

Against the Kings, they knocked down a whopping 17 three-pointers. Would anyone expect that out of this “Grit ‘n Grind” team?

Yeah, I didn’t either.

They used an all-around team effort to break their single game 3-point record:

JaMychal Green: 4-for-5

Vince Carter: 4-for-6

Troy Daniels: 3-for-5

Mike Conley: 3-for-4

Andrew Harrison: 1-for-3

Tony Allen(!!): 1-for-1

Chandler Parsons (about time): 1-for-4.

The work Dave Fizdale has done to transform this ground-and-pound team to a semi-modern offense has been a revelation.

Knowing that the Grizzlies used three-ball to beat old coach Dave Joerger makes the victory that much sweeter.

On the other end

The Sacramento Kings were led by Demarcus Cousins (26 points) and Matt Barnes (20 points). Off the bench, Anthony Tolliver scored 16 points and connected on 4 of his 5 triples.

The shocking takeaway for the Kings is that Dave Joerger played rookies. Never, in a million years, would we see this day.

The former “promised one” Malachi Richardson played 10 minutes and scored 7 points on 2-for-4 shooting (1-for-3 from downtown).

Former Memphis high-school standout Skal Labissiere got some garbage time, scoring 2 points and hauling in 2 rebounds.

Next game

The Grizzlies won’t play again until Tuesday. They’ll continue their California road trip, when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, it’ll be a late start time (9:30 CT).

Marc Gasol will be day-to-day after tweaking his left ankle.

