Grizzlies Struggle as Thompson, Warriors Erupt

Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies fell short to the Warriors because of Draymond’s all-around attack and Klay Thompson’s three-point explosion.

From the opening tip, the Warriors came out guns blazing. Klay Thompson scored 14 of the first 19 points for the Warriors in the first quarter. Thompson knocked down eight three-pointers in all and finished the game with 36 points.

Steph Curry silently added 18 points, and Kevin Durant ended the night with 24 points.

It was one of those where the Warriors were absolutely on fire. The Grizzlies had no answer. None at all. Their flashy passes and ability to run up and down the floor was just a little too much for the Grizzlies.

Unusual triple double

Draymond Green may have recorded one of the most ironic triple-doubles, but his presence on the floor was astounding,

Green recorded 4 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals. That makes him the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with less than 10 points.

You might hate Draymond Green. A lot of people do, and I may be one of them. However, you can’t deny the fact that he is a phenomenal basketball player. Even when he isn’t scoring, he’s making noise on the court as you can tell from his stat line tonight. Then when he does have monster nights scoring the basketball, it’s just the icing on the cake.

Now, let’s talk about the Grizzlies

To put it plain and simple, the Warriors just shot better than the Grizzlies.

You cannot shoot 39 percent and turn the ball over 19 times and expect to beat this loaded Golden State Warriors team.

Though Marc Gasol ended the night with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, he struggled in this one. He seemed to hesitant to take shots last night and just seemed out of sorts.

Gasol kept trying to dribble against arguably the best defender in the league, and it just wasn’t working out for him. For this Memphis Grizzlies team to beat the Warriors, Marc Gasol has to be at full strength. To be honest, there’s no one on the

Warriors that can defend Gasol.

In my opinion, Gasol should’ve dropped 40, but I believe our fearless leader will bounce back. Tough night.

While it was a bad night for the Grizzlies, they fought to the clock hit zero. You have to respect that.

At one point, they cut the Warriors lead to 14, after a James Ennis three with four minutes left to go in the game. This time the Grizzlies couldn’t claw back.

Mike Conley..

Conley had another great night. His stat line was incredible, and he continues to play like he did not break his back two months ago. Oh wait, he did.

But anyway, Conley finished last night’s game with 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Have a night, Mike Conley!

Yeah, he should’ve been an All-Star.

Zach Randolph

Z-BO continues to be the man night in and night out.

Last night, he recorded another double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds).

Toney Douglas

Douglas continues to show his worth as he begins his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies.

In last night’s contest, he ended the night with 11 points.

Though the team lost, the second unit looks much smoother with Douglas out there.

No offense to Andrew Harrison, he has played some great basketball player. Right now though, I trust Douglas more than Harrison to run the second unit.

What’s next for the Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies have a couple days off then they will travel to Brooklyn to take on the 9-45 Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies will have one last game before the All-Star break as they play the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

