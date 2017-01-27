Growing Hope To End Addiction

Members of the Worcester County area group Growing Hope are doing just that when it comes to eliminating addiction in Maryland. Ruthie and Brian Shofi, members of the group, are working hard to raise funds for drug addiction prevention in schools with a series of seminars featuring Michael DeLeon, founder and educational speaker of Steered Straight. Growing Hope is demanding to end complacency and to get into action about addiction education. The presentations to the public and local schools would be informative and interactive, supplying tools and essential information to combating addiction. DeLeon will be in several schools throughout the area in the week of February 27, including hosting a free open seminar for the public at the Roland Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.