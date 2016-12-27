Growing number of Americans retiring outside the US

A growing number of Americans are retiring outside the United States.

In many cases, they’re looking for a way to stretch their retirement income.

The percent of American retirees living abroad rose 17 percent between 2010 and 2015. All told, the Social Security Administration says there are just under 400,000 American retirees living elsewhere.

Countries they’ve chosen most often: Canada, Japan, Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Viviana Rojas, an associate professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, says not speaking the language or knowing the culture may be a hurdle for retirees moving to another country. Accessing health care also can be a challenge.

Olivia S. Mitchell, director of the Pension Research Council, says Medicare is not available to those outside the U.S.