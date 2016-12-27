GRUESOME DISCOVERY Family says body of missing DC actress found

The family of a Washington D.C. yoga instructor and theater actress who vanished on Christmas Day said early Tuesday that her body had been found.

Tricia McCauley’s brother made the announcement in a Facebook and thanked her “D.C. family” for helping in the search for her.

“Hang on to each other,” Brian McCauley said.

Expand / Contract Person of interest in McCauley’s disappearance (Metropolitan Police Department)

The discovery of McCauley’s body came hours after police located McCauley’s missing 2-door Scion iQ hatchback and had taken a “person of interest” in for questioning, according to NBC Washington.

Police haven’t made any announcement of an arrest in McCauley’s death.

McCauley, 46, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, police said. McCauley was supposed to have dinner at a friend’s house in northwest D.C. and was expected to fly out to visit family on Monday.

Police released a picture of a man who they said might’ve been driving McCauley’s vehicle.

Click for more from Fox 5 DC.