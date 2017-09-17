Gsellman guides Mets past Braves in finale

Teheran surrendered a two-out triple to Norichika Aoki in the second inning and pitched around a leadoff walk in the third on the way to limiting the Mets to just the two runs over six innings. The Braves right-hander found the strike zone with just 14 of the first 28 pitches he threw, but ended up retiring 11 of the final 13 batters faced.

Asdrubal Cabrera‘s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Jose Ramirez highlighted a three-run ninth that gave the Mets some comfort to complete the victory.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Quick start: Aoki recorded three hits, but his most influential plate appearance occurred in the first inning when he fell behind with a 0-2 count and then drew a leadoff walk. Reyes followed with a triple that eluded Nick Markakis‘ glove in the right-center-field gap. Two walks later, Amed Rosario grounded into a run-producing fielder’s choice that accounted for the game’s decisive run.

Minor hiccup: Freddie Freeman‘s first-inning double accounted for the only instance the Braves moved a runner to second base through the first six innings and Gsellman had retired eight straight before Rosario fumbled Johan Camargo‘s one-out grounder in the seventh. The Mets shortstop then committed another error as he allowed Dansby Swanson‘s grounder to slip under his glove. Gsellman allowed a run on Jace Peterson‘s RBI groundout but induced a weak pop out from pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki to escape the threat.