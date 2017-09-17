Gsellman guides Mets past Braves in finale

ATLANTA — Jose Reyes tripled and the Mets took advantage of Julio Teheran‘s shaky control as they constructed a two-run first inning and rode Robert Gsellman‘s strong start to a 5-1 win over the Braves on Sunday afternoon at SunTrust Park.
On the way to claiming their first road series win since Aug. 13, the Mets took advantage of the early struggles endured by Teheran, who issued three walks and surrendered Reyes’ triple before recording the game’s second out. The early advantage proved to be sufficient for Gsellman, as he allowed just one unearned run and three hits over seven innings — his longest outing since May 29.
Teheran surrendered a two-out triple to Norichika Aoki in the second inning and pitched around a leadoff walk in the third on the way to limiting the Mets to just the two runs over six innings. The Braves right-hander found the strike zone with just 14 of the first 28 pitches he threw, but ended up retiring 11 of the final 13 batters faced.
Asdrubal Cabrera‘s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Jose Ramirez highlighted a three-run ninth that gave the Mets some comfort to complete the victory.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Quick start: Aoki recorded three hits, but his most influential plate appearance occurred in the first inning when he fell behind with a 0-2 count and then drew a leadoff walk. Reyes followed with a triple that eluded Nick Markakis‘ glove in the right-center-field gap. Two walks later, Amed Rosario grounded into a run-producing fielder’s choice that accounted for the game’s decisive run.
Minor hiccup: Freddie Freeman‘s first-inning double accounted for the only instance the Braves moved a runner to second base through the first six innings and Gsellman had retired eight straight before Rosario fumbled Johan Camargo‘s one-out grounder in the seventh. The Mets shortstop then committed another error as he allowed Dansby Swanson‘s grounder to slip under his glove. Gsellman allowed a run on Jace Peterson‘s RBI groundout but induced a weak pop out from pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki to escape the threat.
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.
Jaylon Thompson is a reporter for MLB.com based in Atlanta who covered the Mets on Sunday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.