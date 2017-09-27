Gsellman helps Mets close home slate with win

The Mets piled on late against Atlanta’s bullpen, with Dominic Smith cracking a three-run homer, and Jose Reyes — in what might have been his final plate appearance at Citi Field as a Mets player — adding an RBI double. All four of those runs off Jim Johnson were unearned due to a Freddie Freeman fielding error.

Dominic Smith crushes a pinch-hit three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving the Mets a 6-1 lead

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Catch me if you can: Since Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki moved into a timeshare behind the plate in mid-August, the Mets’ two primary catchers have paced the team’s offense. One day after Plawecki homered and sparked the game-winning rally in a walk-off victory over the Braves, d’Arnaud drove home all three runs against Newcomb. His two-out, fifth-inning single gave the Mets their first lead, which they never relinquished.

Travis d’Arnaud hits a grounder up the middle for a two-run single that gives the Mets a 3-1 lead in the 5th inning

Wizard of Ozzie: The Braves briefly led in the third inning thanks to Albies, who ripped the second of his three hits through the right side to plate Lane Adams. Albies rapped out five hits in the final two games of the series, and he also stole two bases off Gsellman.