Gsellman helps Mets close home slate with win

NEW YORK — Although so many of the Mets’ disappointments this summer revolved around injuries, a few of their players simply underachieved. One of those, Robert Gsellman, made sure to finish his rookie season in top form Wednesday, delivering six strong innings in a 7-1 win over the Braves at Citi Field.
Holding Atlanta to one run on an Ozzie Albies RBI single, Gsellman finished with a positive record of 8-7 despite his 5.19 ERA. On this night, he out-pitched Braves rookie Sean Newcomb, who allowed three runs in five innings.
The Mets piled on late against Atlanta’s bullpen, with Dominic Smith cracking a three-run homer, and Jose Reyes — in what might have been his final plate appearance at Citi Field as a Mets player — adding an RBI double. All four of those runs off Jim Johnson were unearned due to a Freddie Freeman fielding error.
Smith’s three-run homer
ATL@NYM: Smith belts a pinch-hit three-run dinger
Dominic Smith crushes a pinch-hit three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving the Mets a 6-1 lead
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Catch me if you can: Since Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki moved into a timeshare behind the plate in mid-August, the Mets’ two primary catchers have paced the team’s offense. One day after Plawecki homered and sparked the game-winning rally in a walk-off victory over the Braves, d’Arnaud drove home all three runs against Newcomb. His two-out, fifth-inning single gave the Mets their first lead, which they never relinquished.
d’Arnaud’s single plates a pair
ATL@NYM: d’Arnaud singles up the middle to score two
Travis d’Arnaud hits a grounder up the middle for a two-run single that gives the Mets a 3-1 lead in the 5th inning
Wizard of Ozzie: The Braves briefly led in the third inning thanks to Albies, who ripped the second of his three hits through the right side to plate Lane Adams. Albies rapped out five hits in the final two games of the series, and he also stole two bases off Gsellman.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast.
Chris Bumbaca is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York and covered the Braves on Wednesday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.