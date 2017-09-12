Gsellman off mark as Cubs wear down Mets

Jose Quintana picked up the win, and helped himself with a run-scoring sacrifice bunt in the fourth to set up Bryant’s homer. The lefty scattered six hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out seven. He’s now given up three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 11 starts since joining the Cubs.

Bryant, the reigning NL Most Valuable Player Award winner, entered the game 2-for-16 in his last five games and did not have an RBI this month. His home run was his second hit in his last 19 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

The Cubs threatened in the first when they loaded the bases with one out and again in the third when they had two on and two outs, but Mets starter Robert Gsellman escaped both times. However, Gsellman had a short outing after throwing 93 pitches over four innings and walking a season-high five batters.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

September to remember: Schwarber walked to open the fourth, the fourth straight inning the Cubs’ leadoff man reached base, and he got to third on Jason Heyward‘s single. Quintana then bunted toward first and Dominic Smith threw home, but Schwarber slid safely to tie the game at 1. One out later, Bryant belted his homer to open a 4-1 lead.

Speedster: Juan Lagares doubled to lead off the Mets fourth and one out later, reached third on Amed Rosario‘s infield single that deflected off the mound. Lagares was aggressive and sprinted home when Travis Taijeron grounded out to third for the rookie outfielder’s second RBI.