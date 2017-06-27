Gsellman pulls up lame at first, exits early

MIAMI — The Mets lost their starting pitcher in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Marlins, when Robert Gsellman injured his leg attempting to beat out an infield hit. Gsellman pulled up lame in front of the bag, clutching his left hamstring, before limping gingerly off the field alongside trainer Ray Ramirez.

Immediately, the Mets’ bullpen sprang into action. Paul Sewald entered, given unlimited warmup time due to the injury.