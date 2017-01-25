GT Contracting Program Offered

By Tyler Zulli -
A government contracting and certification program will be offered at the end of the month in Georgetown to help small business owners. This program, sponsored by the Procurement Technical Assistance Center of Delaware, will include featured presenters such as the US Small Business Administration and DelDOT. The program will be offered on Tuesday, January 31, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Small Business Development Center. While it is free, participants must pre-register with Dana Reece at 302-831-0781.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

