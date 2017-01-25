GT Contracting Program Offered

A government contracting and certification program will be offered at the end of the month in Georgetown to help small business owners. This program, sponsored by the Procurement Technical Assistance Center of Delaware, will include featured presenters such as the US Small Business Administration and DelDOT. The program will be offered on Tuesday, January 31, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Small Business Development Center. While it is free, participants must pre-register with Dana Reece at 302-831-0781.