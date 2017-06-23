Guard Diamond DeShields turning pro, bypasses final season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee coach Holly Warlick says guard Diamond DeShields is no longer with the Lady Vols’ program, choosing to pass up her final year of eligibility to play professionally.

Warlick announced the move Friday.

The redshirt junior guard, who transferred from North Carolina, has graduated from Tennessee, and Warlick said in a statement DeShields now has a chance to play professionally.

The 6-foot-1 DeShields led Tennessee scoring an average of 17.4 points last season. The Lady Vols lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after losing their Southeastern Conference Tournament opener.

Warlick says she’s pleased with the commitment of her returning players and a top-rated freshman class and can’t wait to keep building on that.