Guard Jevon Thomas leaves Seton Hall basketball program

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Seton Hall junior guard Jevon Thomas has left the basketball program.

Pirates coach Kevin Willard announced the player’s decision on Wednesday, hours before Seton Hall was to meet Providence at the Prudential Center. The team did not say why Thomas left.

Thomas, of New York, transferred from Kansas State and sat out last season. He appeared in 10 games for the Pirates and scored 7 points in 10 games.

Willard says he wishes Thomas the best in the future.

