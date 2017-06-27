Gubie Tuesdays: What’s your favorite new ballpark?
More FOX Sports West Videos
Gubie Tuesdays: What’s your favorite new ballpark?
Just now
Maybin on stealing bases: ‘When I get up there, guys get nervous’
1 hr ago
Is Magic Johnson putting too much pressure on Lonzo Ball? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
11 hours ago
WATCH: JSerra’s Royce Lewis, No. 1 pick in MLB Draft, homers in first pro at bat
11 hours ago
Maldonado’s late homer gives the Angels some insurance against the Dodgers
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Nolasco, Angels halt the red-hot Dodgers
22 hours ago