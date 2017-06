In a big announcement Thursday, Guggenheim Investments revealed it would reduce the management fee of the $13 billion Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (NYSEArca:RSP) from 0.40% to 0.20%, effective June 30. Introduced in 2003, RSP is the industry’s first strategic or “smart” beta ETF, offering investors equal weight exposure to all stocks within the S&P…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

