Guilty plea expected for Iraq refugee with ties to kidnapper

A Virginia woman living in the U.S. as an Iraqi refugee for the last decade is scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges after being charged with hiding her ties to the kidnapper of a U.S. contractor.

Enas (eh-NAHS’) Ibrahim of Vienna was charged in March on allegations of visa fraud.

Prosecutors say Ibrahim, her husband and her husband’s brother all came to the U.S. and settled in the suburbs of the nation’s capital after receiving refugee status.

But prosecutors say the two men are brothers of Majid Al Mashhandani, who admitted participating in the 2004 kidnapping of U.S. contractor Roy Hallums.

Hallums spent nearly a year in captivity.

The two brothers have already entered guilty pleas admitting they failed to disclose their relationship to the kidnapper.