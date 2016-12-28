37.9 F
Guilty verdict in missing Maui pregnant woman's death

HONOLULU –  A jury has found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while five months pregnant with his child.

Jurors reached the verdict on Wednesday.

Steven Capobianco has been on trial since June in the death of Carly “Charli” Scott. Her mother and sisters last saw her on Feb. 9, 2014.

Police later found some of Scott’s body parts and bloody clothes.

Defense attorney Jon Apo told jurors that detectives, Scott’s family and even Capobianco’s friends presumed him guilty without considering other suspects.

Capobianco didn’t testify.

