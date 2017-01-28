Gun-rights supporters oppose plan to protect wildlife refuges from lead bullets

In the waning hours of the Obama administration, the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service set in motion a plan to prohibit lead ammunition and fishing tackle from national wildlife refuges by 2022.

The Jan. 19 order, intended to protect birds from lead poisoning, presents the Trump Administration with an early opportunity to weigh in on gun policy. Gun-rights supporters have condemned the plan as a nakedly political act unsupported by science.

The National Rifle Association endorsed Donald Trump earlier than any other nominee in its history and spent more than $26 million on ads promoting him in the 2016 race.

Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, called on the Senate to quickly confirm Rep. Ryan Zinke as secretary of the interior, so he can “reverse this government overreach.”

The Interior Department is the parent agency of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

“It is more important than ever that we have a secretary of the interior who respects the Second Amendment and will stand up for our rights,” Mr. Cox said in a statement​this week.​

