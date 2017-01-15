41 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Gunman who killed football player gets 25 years to life

Gunman who killed football player gets 25 years to life

By FOX News -
44

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –  A gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old football player outside a New York restaurant has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jesmond Hart ambushed Jamar Paige in a Rochester Parking lot in 2014, shooting him four times.

A jury convicted Hart of second-degree murder in November. He was sentenced Friday in state Supreme Court in Rochester.

The victim was a standout high school football player who went on to play semi-professional football with the Monroe County Sting in the Northeastern Football Alliance. He was survived by an infant son.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB