Gwyneth Paltrow on when she feels the sexiest

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up on what makes her feel sexy.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner hit up the La Perla fashion show in New York City and stopped to talk with ET’s Carly Steel about how life experience influences your self-image.

“I think that when you know yourself well, and you’ve lived your life with lots of ups and downs and you get to be in your 40s, I think that you feel pretty good all the time,” Paltrow shared.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Moment She Realized She Was ‘a Middle-Aged Lady’

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Paltrow said she didn’t have any plans made yet, but she was planning on scoping out some La Perla designs for her lifestyle site, Goop.

“At Goop we sell some great Valentine’s Day lingerie, La Perla among it,” she shared. “We actually have a guide for girls, for couples, for guys, and for solo. We call it ‘Solo Yolo.’ So for all your girlfriends who are single too, we have a good guide for them as well. Lots of fun ideas for what to cook and where to go, and gift ideas.”

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ridiculous, But Awesome’ Goop Gift Guide Includes an $8,300 Yurt

Paltrow also opened up about her own fashion choices over the years, and ruminated on how she manages to dress in a way that’s right for her as a celebrity and a mother of two children — 12-year-old daughter Apple and 10-year-old son Moses.

“I try to be appropriate,” Paltrow shared. “Even when I was in my 20s, I was never extremely proactive in the way that I dressed and it’s something that I’m mindful [of now].”

“I love when women feel confident and dress in a sexy way, but at the same time, you want to find a balance [between] what’s within the woman and her brain,” she added. “So it’s a good combination of sexiness and intelligence that’s sort of the goal.”

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Flashes Sideboob in Sheer Velvet Dress in Spain — See Her Flirty Ensemble!

One star who’s always been skillful in finding the balance between her sexuality and her intellect is Paltrow’s good friend, Beyonce, who recently announced she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Like the rest of the world, Paltrow said she’s “very excited” about the “Formation” singer’s pregnancy news.

“Babies are always a good thing,” she said. “Babies bring good luck.”

WATCH: Beyonce’s Pregnant With Twins: 8 Questions We Have After the Bombshell Announcement!

Julia Haart, the creative director behind La Perla’s latest collection, weighed in on what clothes she feels expectant moms can wear to feel sexy and confident throughout their pregnancy.

“Wear what makes you feel good,” Haart told ET. “Do not let anyone tell you what you cannot wear or should wear. If you are expecting and want to wear something form-fitting and you want to just be proudly showing that bump, do it.”