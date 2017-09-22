Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a lot of flak for the products that find their way onto Goop’s online shelves or holiday gift guides, so it’s not always so shocking when her lifestyle site recommends a $956 toiletry kit, or an $8,300 yurt.

But Goop’s latest controversial item doesn’t address your bathroom needs or meditation requirements. Rather, it’s designed to rid your life of “psychic vampires.”

Paltrow’s lifestyle website has started selling a $30 bottle of what it calls Psychic Vampire Repellent made by a company called Paper Crane Apothecary. Described as a “spray-able elixir we can all get behind,” the repellent is said to ward off “bad vibes” — and anyone “who may be causing them” — with its gem-infused ingredients.

The bottle itself, too, boasts “sonically-tuned gem elixirs” containing black tourmaline, ruby, lapis lazuli and onyx, as well as several essential oils.

As The New York Post notes, the ingredients also include “reiki, sound waves, moonlight and love.”

To use, a person merely needs to spray the repellent “generously around their heads to safeguard their aura.” The site also adds that the spray is effective in protecting from “psychic attack and emotional harm.”

Goop does, however, admit that the product is not effective if ingested or inhaled, and outright advises against it. A disclaimer printed on the site also writes that Paper Crane Apothecary’s Psychic Vampire Repellent has not been evaluated by the FDA, lest any of Goop’s customers think otherwise.