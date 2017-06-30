Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on more sex assault charges

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) A former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics has been ordered to stand trial in Michigan in another sexual assault case.

An Eaton County district judge made the ruling Friday after testimony against Dr. Larry Nassar from three alleged victims.

The 53-year-old Nassar is charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Last week, an Ingham County judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said he molested them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

He’s separately charged in federal court in Grand Rapids with possessing child pornography.

Nassar and Michigan State also are being sued by dozens of women and girls. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics is a defendant in some of the lawsuits.