Delaware’s Wild Lands’ Executive Director, Kat Hackett, was appointed to Governor-elect John Carney’s transition team. She and 35 other Delawareans handpicked by Carney are helping him develop and policy action plan to guide the new term in office. The team was divided into four sub-committees, with Hackett serving on the Economic Development and Healthy Environment committee. The committee will be hosting group listening sessions, both upstate and more locally to hear community opinions.