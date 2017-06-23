Hagerstown Series Preview, June 26th-29th

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will continue an eight game homestand with a four game series against the Hagerstown Suns, affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Monday, June 26th through Thursday, June 29th.

The series starts with 47 ABC $2 Buck Monday on Monday, June 26th. Fans can enjoy $2 Upper Reserved tickets, $2 hotdogs, and $2 fountain Pepsi products.

Tuesday, June 27th is McDonald’s Two for Tuesday. Bring a McDonald’s receipt to the box office for a buy one, get one free offer on Shorebirds Upper Reserved tickets. In addition, for each receipt redeemed at the Shorebirds box office, the Shorebirds will donate $1 to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wednesday, June 28th is Silver Slugger Wednesday, presented by Coastal Home Care. The Silver Slugger program is limited to Shorebirds fans that are age 55 and over. Also, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will be able to play Baseball Bingo, courtesy of Coastal Home Care.

The series ends with a black and orange Floppy Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans through the gates on Thursday, June 29th, presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. In addition, Thursday is KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday, presented by University Village at Salisbury. Fans over 21 years of age can enjoy 16 ounce cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light; as well as, 16 ounce Pepsi fountain drinks for $2. It’s also Maryland Pride Thursday so the Shorebirds will be wearing their fan favorite, Maryland Pride jerseys. Show your support by wearing your own Maryland Pride gear!

All of the games during this series (Monday, June 26th through Thursday, June 29th) are scheduled for 7:05 PM starts with gates set to open at 6:00 PM. Skip the line and buy online by purchasing your tickets ahead of time at www.theshorebirds.com/tickets.

