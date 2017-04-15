All players will honor Robinson today by wearing his number, ’42’, which was retired across baseball in 1997.

Orioles broadcast on Robinson

BAL@TOR: Orioles booth on Jackie Robinson Foundation

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, the Orioles broadcasters discuss the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Blue Jays bench coach and former Orioles third-base coach DeMarlo Hale has continued to see Robinson’s influence grow over his three decades of playing and coaching, especially on a societal level and with younger generations.

“There became an open dialogue about the different cultures and relationships,” Hale said. “Here we are now, years and years later, I can truly say that it is better. There is a relationship that two people can talk with different backgrounds or different cultures and respect each other. I think that impact is so much stronger.”

On the field, Robinson was a star. He finished his 10-year career with a .311 batting average, .883 OPS, and six All-Star appearances. The 1949 season was his finest, as Robinson won the batting title with a .342 average, led the league with 37 stolen bases, and was named the National League MVP.

Prior to making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson played one season in Canada for the Brooklyn’s Triple-A affiliate, the Montreal Royals.

Robinson’s influence on Jones

BAL@TOR: Blue Jays booth on Robinson’s influence

The Blue Jays broadcast talks about the influence that Jackie Robinson has had on Orioles outfielder Adam Jones

Robinson’s legacy lives on through the Jackie Robinson Foundation, founded by Robinson’s wife, Rachel, in 1973. The foundation provides scholarships, mentoring, and leadership development opportunities for students of color with limited financial resources.

“I’ll say this,” Hale added, “it went from recognizing him and his accomplishments — and you have a day where everybody’s wearing ’42’ — to this younger generation understanding more of the impact he made. Not only in baseball but in society. You start to have conversations with them and you hear a change in their conversation.”