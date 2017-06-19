Hall of Famer Jerry West joins Clippers as consultant

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. (AP) Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former longtime Lakers player and front office executive credited Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Executive Vice President Lawrence Frank and owner Steve Ballmer with convincing him the other team in town was the right fit.

West called leaving Golden State one of the ”saddest days of his life” because he thought he might be done. West had been with the Warriors since 2011 and the team has won two NBA titles during his time in the Bay Area.

The Clippers found a need for his help, and he found a new challenge. The Clippers have yet to win an NBA championship or advance to the Western Conference Finals.