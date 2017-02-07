Hamas bomb maker accidentally blows himself up

It’s been two days since Hamas’ last workplace accident.

Hamas field commander Muhammad Walid al-Quqa, 37, died Sunday from injuries sustained while “setting up” something, according to a news release from Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigade obtained by The Times of Israel. Apparently, when you’re a bomb maker for the militant group, accidentally blowing yourself up before you can blow other people up is just an accepted hazard of the job.

ISRAEL PASSES LAW LEGALIZING THOUSANDS OF WEST BANK SETTLEMENT HOMES

Haaretz identified al-Quqa as a Gaza explosives expert and reported the deadly blast occurred at a warehouse used to assemble bombs.

Masked fighters carried al-Quqa’s body in a funeral procession on Sunday, Haaretz reported.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, has largely stuck to a cease-fire that ended a 50-day war with Israel in 2014, but has launched rockets at Israeli cities in the past and fought three wars with the Jewish state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.