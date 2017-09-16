Hamas says it accepts reconciliation demands

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted key conditions demanded by its rival, President Mahmoud Abbas, to clear the way for a reconciliation deal after a 10-year rift.

In a statement issued overnight Sunday, Hamas said it was responding to “generous” Egyptian mediation efforts “to achieve national unity.”

The Palestinians have been divided between two rival governments since 2007, when Hamas drove Abbas’ forces out of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said it has dissolved an administrative committee that runs Gaza, invited Abbas’ government to return to Gaza and is ready to hold elections in the West Bank and Gaza.

The deal was not clear whether Hamas is ready to place its security forces under Abbas’ control — a key sticking point in past reconciliation attempts.