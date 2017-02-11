Hammond Had His Chance

Andrew Hammond’s placement on waivers should not come as a shock. He’s simply not good enough.

The key to becoming a staple in any NHL side is consistency. Andrew Hammond does not provide that. Granted he has had some outrageous streaks, too many times have they been followed up with substandard goaltending.

With Mike Condon coming in and Craig Anderson returning to the helm. The Ottawa Senators simply have no need for Hammond in the NHL. Most likely he will clear waivers and return to Binghamton.

More from SenShot

Let’s not forget the incredible run he went on covering for Anderson in 2015. Going 14-0-1 in 15 starts, a 1.67 GAA and .946 save percentage. This was the Hamburglar in full effect, the Sens have seen nothing of the like since.

Looking at previous statistics for me is irrelevant especially if they are over a season old, hockey is a fickle game, and moves on quickly. The present and relevant stats do not make pleasant reading for Hammond. Only featuring in six games with four starts registering 0-2-0, with a GAA of 4.08 and .837 save percentage. Woeful numbers.

No Doubt Condon Is The Back Up

Condon has come in and performed a stellar job for the Red side of Ontario. Entering a cauldron of anticipation as the Sens approached playoff contention. His numbers differ vastly to Hammond, 16-9-5, 2.53 GAA and .913 save percentage. That leaves him just above the league average in save percentage, and he is the back up for crying out loud!

Aid In The AHL

This isn’t purely an article ranting about the negatives of Andrew Hammond. He still has pedigree and could do an almighty job in Binghamton aiding the youngsters coming through.

Final Thoughts

Hammond has not been the answer for a long time, the return of Anderson and the placement on waivers cements this. The Senators now have two capable starters to take them into the post season. The NHL is a brutal league, especially for Andrew Hammond, who was sent down, on his birthday.

Statistics:NHL.com

This article originally appeared on