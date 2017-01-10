Hansdotter holds big lead after 1st run of World Cup slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) Frida Hansdotter of Sweden built a commanding lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday.

Hansdotter, who won the slalom title last season, finished 0.95 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. The rest of the field was more than a second off the lead.

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who has won five of six slaloms this season, avoided major mistakes but still finished 1.38 seconds behind in fifth.

In the slalom standings, the American holds a 110-point lead over Veronika Velez Zuzulova. The Slovak had 1.15 seconds to make up in the second run.

It’s the race with the highest prize money on the women’s World Cup, with the winner earning 70,000 euros ($74,000).