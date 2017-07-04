Happy 4th of July! SoCal teams, athletes send holiday wishes

The 4th of July stands for hot dogs, fireworks and, most importantly, the biggest day in long history for this great country of ours.

In Southern California, sports teams, universities and star athletes took to social media to wish all of us a safe and happy holiday.

This post will be updated throughout the day:

Angels

Happy Fourth of July, Halo Nation! Have a wonderful day celebrating America with your family and friends. #July4th 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gaEnLcknoX — Angels (@Angels) July 4, 2017

Chargers

Clippers (RT of NBA post)

FSW

Kings

Wishing everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XpOUYhhOs — #LAKings (@LAKings) July 4, 2017

Padres

Wishing everyone a safe and happy #4thOfJuly! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ELMpDUhuiM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2017

UCLA

USC