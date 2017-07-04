Happy 4th of July! SoCal teams, athletes send holiday wishes

The 4th of July stands for hot dogs, fireworks and, most importantly, the biggest day in long history for this great country of ours.
In Southern California, sports teams, universities and star athletes took to social media to wish all of us a safe and happy holiday.
This post will be updated throughout the day:
Angels
Happy Fourth of July, Halo Nation! Have a wonderful day celebrating America with your family and friends. #July4th 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gaEnLcknoX
— Angels (@Angels) July 4, 2017
Chargers
Happy #4thofJuly! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rhsmdIPc62
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 4, 2017
Clippers (RT of NBA post)
Have a Safe & #HappyFourth
🎉🇺🇸🎆🌭 pic.twitter.com/ekkPGGzG3H
— NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2017
FSW
Happy #4thOfJuly @Angels fans, sincerely @MikeTrout ⭐️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p6u6Vamwd8
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 4, 2017
Kings
Wishing everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XpOUYhhOs
— #LAKings (@LAKings) July 4, 2017
Padres
Wishing everyone a safe and happy #4thOfJuly! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ELMpDUhuiM
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2017
UCLA
Happy 4th of July! #GoBruins 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l3q4kAcVXV
— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) July 4, 2017
USC
Happy 4th of July to the #TrojanFamily! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/GEwJrqJ7wl
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 4, 2017