The obsession with Harambe peaked Monday after an eBay user claims to have found a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto in the shape of the gorilla that was killed at the Cincinnati Zoo last year.

Valuestampsinc, a Burbank, Calif. user, is selling the snack piece. The initial bidding started at a modest $11.99, but as of early Tuesday the bidding had increased to $99,700.

The user explained in the description how they found the “one of a kind” item.

“I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” the description reads. “This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items.”

According to USA Today, the item sparked imitators as a listing for “Harambe Gorilla Poop” popped up on the auction site.

Harambe was killed by officials at the Cincinnati Zoo after a 3-year-old boy fell into its enclosure. The incident sparked outrage online and started a internet meme trend.

The bidding is set to end at 3:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.