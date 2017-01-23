Harbaugh taking Wolverines to Rome for three practices

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is taking his team to Italy this spring.

The Wolverines will hold three spring practices at the training facility of Italian league soccer club Roma in Rome. Michigan held part of its spring practice last year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, during spring break.

Power Five conferences last week voted to ban off-campus trips for practice during any vacation period outside a sport’s season. The new NCAA rule goes into effect in August.

Michigan did not announce on Monday the exact dates of the trip, but said in a release it would take place “after finals toward the end of winter semester in April.” The school said the team will visit landmarks and U.S. military personnel during the trip.