Mychal Givens (8-1) retired all five batters he faced for the win. Chris Tillman started in place of Dylan Bundy, who was a late scratch with a strained left hamstring. Tillman allowed four runs in four innings. Kevin Kiermaier hit Tillman’s first pitch into the center-field bleachers for his 15th home run of the season, and his third leadoff knock.

The Orioles scored four runs in the first off Chris Archer, but Tampa Bay tied it in the second with three runs. Jesus Sucre‘s two-run home run made it 4-4. Archer (9-12) allowed six runs, five earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones left the game with general leg soreness in the fourth inning.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rays: The Rays will travel to New York to start a three-game set against the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET Tuesday. Blake Snell, who matched his career high by tossing seven scoreless innings in Wednesday’s win over the Cubs, will take the mound for Tampa Bay. Snell has thrown at least seven innings in three of his last six starts, compared to just once in the first 35 starts of his career.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman starts for the Orioles when they open a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET Tuesday at PNC Park. Gausman is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in his last five starts.

