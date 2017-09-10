Harper’s BAZAAR Icons 2017: Best dressed

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum set the gold standard in her figure-hugging mini dress. She kept her hair simple and made a statement with her giant hoop earrings. (AP) heidi-klum

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian showed off her new silver locks with a matching silver dress that showed off her famous assets. (AP) kim-kardashian

Kendall Jenner Kim’s little sister Kendall Jenner proved she’s also got it in her sheet black dress that showed off a lot of skin. (AP) kendall-jenner

Adriana Lima The Brazilian beauty put her best leg forward in her black gown that also featured a plunging neckline. (AP) adriana-lima

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez’s pink ensemble reminded us of Jackie O. The singer was the most covered-up at the event but still managed to look sexy. (AP) selena-gomez

Hilton sisters Paris (left) and her little sister Nicky (right) both chose black dresses for the Harper’s BAZAAR event. The Hilton sisters also chose to wear their hair in matching high ponytails. (AP) hilton-sisters

Vanessa Hudgens The former Disney star’s body-hugging dress was simple but sexy. (AP) vanessa-hudgens