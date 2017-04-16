WASHINGTON (AP) Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Sunday.

Harper’s first home run, off Jerad Eickhoff, broke a 1-1 tie. The Nationals trailed 4-3 in the ninth when Joaquin Benoit (0-1) walked Chris Heisey with one out, and Adam Eaton singled.

Anthony Rendon flied out, and Harper worked the count full before driving a 97 mph fastball to center for his fourth home run this season. It was Harper’s fourth game-ending homer, his first since May 9, 2015, against Atlanta’s Cody Martin. Harper has hit 18 of his 125 big league homers against the Phillies.

Washington has come from behind in six of its seven victories this season and has won 15 of its last 19 games against Philadelphia.

Daniel Nava’s RBI single in the eighth chased Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez, and Tommy Joseph tied the score with a two-out single off Koda Glover.

Aaron Altherr doubled off Blake Treinen leading off the ninth and scored from third when, with the infield in, Freddy Galvis grounded to second baseman Daniel Murphy and catcher Matt Wieters dropped the throw on what was scored a fielder’s choice.

Shawn Kelley (2-0) relieved with the bases loaded and got Maikel Franco to ground into a forceout.

Gonzalez allowed three runs – two earned – five hits and three walks in 7 1/3 innings. Cesar Hernandez homered on his third pitch, Hernandez’s second leadoff homer this season and the third of his big league career.

Eaton and Rendon hit consecutive doubles in the bottom half off Eickhoff, who allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Herrera was out of the lineup for the first time in 12 games this season. Altherr got the start in center.

Nationals: SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) again participated in batting practice. He is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Philadelphia had not announced its starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at the New York Mets, who swept three games front he Phillies on the road last week.

Nationals: Washington makes its first trip to SunTrust Park in Atlanta, with RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.13) scheduled to start the opener of a three-game set Tuesday.

